Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the Springboks rugby world cup winning performance in Yokohama, Japan, as a "great victory" and a "great outcome".
The resurgent Springboks defeated England 32-12 in an entertaining match of rugby in front of a packed stadium in Japan.
It was South Africa's third world cup triumph after winning the 1995 and 2007 editions of the rugby world cup. The victory meant the Boks kept their trend of winning the world cup every third tournament.
Ramaphosa joined world cup winning captain Siya Kolisi - the first ever black captain of the Springboks - during celebrations on the Yokohama turf. An elated Ramaphosa had left South Africa on Thursday night sporting Kolisi's Number 6 jersey and he donned it again for the final, beaming excitedly and lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in scenes almost reminiscent to those of 1995 and 2007, when former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki had the same honour.
“The boys have outshone everyone in the world. They are the best; they are the best team," said Ramaphosa.