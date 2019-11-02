President Ramaphosa hails Springboks Rugby World Cup victory









South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the Springboks rugby world cup winning performance in Yokohama, Japan, as a "great victory" and a "great outcome". The resurgent Springboks defeated England 32-12 in an entertaining match of rugby in front of a packed stadium in Japan. It was South Africa's third world cup triumph after winning the 1995 and 2007 editions of the rugby world cup. The victory meant the Boks kept their trend of winning the world cup every third tournament. Ramaphosa joined world cup winning captain Siya Kolisi - the first ever black captain of the Springboks - during celebrations on the Yokohama turf. An elated Ramaphosa had left South Africa on Thursday night sporting Kolisi's Number 6 jersey and he donned it again for the final, beaming excitedly and lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy in scenes almost reminiscent to those of 1995 and 2007, when former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki had the same honour. “The boys have outshone everyone in the world. They are the best; they are the best team," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa, who mixed with some South Africans in Japan on Friday, spoke with the team on Saturday morning ahead of kick off.

“When I spoke to them hours before the match, I could see in their eyes that they were really determined, and they have delivered a great victory. It was really Go Bokke! We are the Champions; indeed, we are the champions of the world,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa congratulated the world cup winning coach, Rassie Erasmus, who announced before the final that he would be stepping down as Bok coach.

“This is a historic moment for South Africa, for World Rugby and for Japan as the host nation and close partner of South Africa. This historic win has been achieved with the passionate support of more than 57 million South Africans who have been inspired by the Springboks’ performances throughout the tournament.

“This is a powerful indicator of what we can achieve as South Africans when we set goals for ourselves and we work together to achieve success. This is a moment of inspiration for all South Africans in all avenues of life and all sectors of our society. It is a moment that is embedded forever in our national memory.”

Ramaphosa leaves for South Africa on Sunday. It is yet unclear when the Boks will touchdown at OR Tambo International Airport for the Boks to continue celebrations on home soil.