President Ramaphosa to visit Eastern Cape for oversight and service delivery talks

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to embark on a two-day oversight visit to the Eastern Cape, where he will assess key provincial operations and lead intergovernmental engagements aimed at improving service delivery and economic alignment. The Presidency confirmed the visit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 15 and 16. It will begin with a high-level briefing by Transnet officials at the Port of Ngqura, one of South Africa’s newest deep-water ports, located near the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“The port is one of South Africa’s newest deep-water ports, designed for high-efficiency container handling and large vessels. It is also strategically aligned with the Coega SEZ and positioned as a key transshipment hub for Southern Africa,” the Presidency said. Ramaphosa will receive updates on current projects and measures to boost operational efficiency at the port, one of the province’s most important economic assets. On Wednesday, the president and members of cabinet will meet with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and his executive council at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 10am in Gqeberha.

The aim is to enhance collaboration and ensure alignment between provincial priorities and national plans under the 7th Administration. “This visit will be the fifth engagement between the national executive and provincial governments following recent interactions with Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng,” the Presidency said. According to the advisory, “the national and provincial executives will discuss various approaches to improving service delivery at local government level” with a focus on strengthening intergovernmental cooperation through the District Development Model.