Pretoria administrator in court for allegedly swindling R1.1 million from her employer

A 37-year-old woman has appeared in court on charges of fraud after she allegedly stole R1.1 million from her employer for close to two years. Nadia van den Berg, from Garsfontein, worked as an administrator at Mirfin Valuation Services where she was responsible for processing clients' payments.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson in Pretoria, Lumka Mahanjana, said Van den Berg allegedly altered banking details of multiple company invoices, added in her own banking details and pilfered the funds into her own account between 2022 and 2024. "The fraudulent activities came to light after the company owner was informed by a client about an unsuccessful money transfer to the provided bank account. After perusing the invoices, the owner questioned the accused, dismissed her, and opened a case against her on August 29," Mahanjana said. She added that after police investigations, Van den Berg was arrested at home two days after Christmas.

Mahanjana said Van den Berg has appeared in court and the matter has been postponed to January 3 for a possible bail application. "The accused has been remanded in custody," Mahanjana said. [email protected]