Pretoria administrator wins R32m Powerball jackpot with a quick-pick ticket

Durban – A Pretoria man has claimed over R32 million in the Powerball jackpot. The administrator won the jackpot from the January 31 draw, but only came forward this past weekend.

“Although I always play, I never check my tickets, and at the moment I still have a lot of tickets that I haven’t checked or validated as yet. “There have been instances where some of my tickets eventually expired after a year,” the winner told Ithuba. The man, who is in his 30s, has been working as an administrator since 2008.

He started playing the National Lottery games five years ago and was always hopeful that he would one day win the jackpot. He bought a quick-pick ticket at Checkers in Randburg. The winner said this particular ticket was part of a batch that he decided to go and validate at a Sasol garage this past Sunday.

He has no big plans to splash out on his winnings and will continue to work. He does, however, want to settle his home loan. “I am used to having money and managing it, therefore, my lifestyle will not really change. Although I may do something special for my family, I am in no rush to start spending as I am quite comfortable already,” he said. As a family-oriented man, he spends most weekends indoors watching TV and spending time with his children.

