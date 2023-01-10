Pretoria hosts Türkiysh Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on his five-nation African tour

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said the two ministers would hold political consultations during their high-level engagement.

Pretoria - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor will on Tuesday host her Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Pretoria.

“It is expected that the Turkish minister’s visit will enhance political and economic relations between the two countries and deepen understanding of regional and multilateral issues,” Dirco said in a media invitation.

“South Africa and Türkiye maintain strategic bilateral political, economic and cultural relations that were established in 1991.”

#GüneyAfrika’nın #CapeTown şehrindeki Başkonsolosluğumuzu Western Cape Başbakanı Alan Winde ile birlikte törenle açtık. Vatandaşlarımıza hayırlı olsun.



Delighted to inaugurate our Consulate General in #CapeTown with Premier of the @WesternCapegov @alanwinde. 🇹🇷🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/zdwqClPCAi — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) January 9, 2023

Bilateral trade between the two countries has seen a gradual growth over recent years, according to Dirco.