Pretoria hosts Türkiysh Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on his five-nation African tour

Pretoria - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor will on Tuesday host her Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Pretoria.
The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) said the two ministers would hold political consultations during their high-level engagement.
“It is expected that the Turkish minister’s visit will enhance political and economic relations between the two countries and deepen understanding of regional and multilateral issues,” Dirco said in a media invitation.
“South Africa and Türkiye maintain strategic bilateral political, economic and cultural relations that were established in 1991.”
#GüneyAfrika’nın #CapeTown şehrindeki Başkonsolosluğumuzu Western Cape Başbakanı Alan Winde ile birlikte törenle açtık. Vatandaşlarımıza hayırlı olsun.— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) January 9, 2023
Delighted to inaugurate our Consulate General in #CapeTown with Premier of the @WesternCapegov @alanwinde. 🇹🇷🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/zdwqClPCAi
Bilateral trade between the two countries has seen a gradual growth over recent years, according to Dirco.
During the period April to November 2022, South African exports to Türkiye increased by approximately 18 percent.
“Türkiye remains a key investment partner for South Africa and has already invested in several projects with direct capital investment estimated at about R156.80 million over the past decade,” the department added.
During the investment conference hosted in March 2022 by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Defy, owned by the Türkiysh-based company Arçelik, declared a R317 million pledge towards its goods manufacturing plant in KwaZulu Natal.
In September, Türkiye was the single largest country contributor at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) expo with 25 companies, doubling the space it had in 2018.
On Monday, Çavuşoğlu was joined by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde as he inaugurated the new building of the Turkish consulate in South Africa, situated in Cape Town.
South Africa is the first stop for the Turkish foreign minister, who is on a five-nation African tour.
From South Africa, Çavuşoğlu is scheduled is scheduled to proceed to Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe.
IOL