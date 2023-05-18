Pretoria hosts United Kingdom’s Minister of State Andrew Mitchell as he tours SADC region

Pretoria - Deputy Minister of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), Alvin Botes is on Thursday, hosting the UK’s Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office responsible for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell. “The meeting is expected to discuss various bilateral, regional and international issues as well as preparations for the 13th Session of the SA-UK Bilateral Forum to be hosted by Minister Naledi Pandor in the latter half of 2023,” according to Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and the UK are managed through the Bilateral Forum established in 1997. The forum meets biennially at the level of foreign ministers. “The various programmes of co-operation between South Africa and the UK are closely linked to the country’s national priorities and the State Visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK in November 2022 was an important step in reconfirming and cementing the strong bonds between the two countries,” said Monyela.

He said the UK was one of South Africa’s “most important” trade and investment partners. “For the year period 2012 to 2021, total trade between South Africa and the UK increased from approximately R56.3 billion to approximately R148.5bn, a percentage increase of 163.8%,” said Monyela. On average, Monyela said total exports from South Africa to the UK increased by 20% annually over the 10-year period ending in 2021.

“For the year 2022, South Africa exported goods for the value of R102 452 855 179 and imported goods for the value of R29 718 110 249. “The UK is South Africa’s number one source of long-haul tourism in the world, a position it has not relinquished for the past 19 years. UK tourists to South Africa have a very high repeat visitor rate, and 67% of visitors who have been to South Africa return,” said Monyela. As members of the @UN Security Council, the UK and Mozambique are united in our efforts for peace and stability across Southern Africa and the world.



It was great to discuss this role with his Excellency, the President of Mozambique, @filipe_nyusi 🇲🇿 pic.twitter.com/FPB5MBFYgg — Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP (@AndrewmitchMP) May 17, 2023 Earlier this week, Mitchell toured Zambia where he posted photos with President Hakainde Hichilema.