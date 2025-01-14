Prince Lekukela Modjadji pleads for sister's return amidst royal succession battle

UNCROWNED QUEEN: Masalanabo Modjadji, 12, South Africa’s only female traditional ruler, at her home in Midrand, outside Joburg, where she lives during the school term.Pictures: Mujahid Safodien/AFP Prince Lekukela Modjadji of the Balobedu Royal Nation has pleaded for his younger sister, Princess Masalanabo Modjadji to return home. This comes after years of court battles over the throne, which has been a source of tension between the siblings.

Prince Lekukela expressed his disappointment and shock at the government's decision to recognise Princess Masalanabo as the rightful heir to the throne, claiming that he did not consult the royal family. Addressing the media at Khetlhakoni outside Modjadjiskloof, Prince Lekukela emphasised Ramaphosa’s decision to undermine the customs and traditions of the Balobedu people. Masalanabo Modjadji, 12, South Africa's only female traditional ruler, with claims of mystical rainmaking powers, is pictured at her home in Midrand on April 24, 2017 in South Africa. Queen Modjadji is the hereditary ruler of the Balobedu, an ethnic tribe in South Africa's northern province of Limpopo. / AFP PHOTO / MUJAHID SAFODIEN Despite the challenges and disagreements, Prince Lekukela reiterated his love for his sister and his desire for her to return home.

He urged her to be sober and come back to the royal family, so that they can deal with their mother's legacy in the correct way. Princess Masalanabo has been living under a guardian, ANC heavyweight Dr Mothole Motshekga since she was a toddler while awaiting to come of age. While Prince Lekukela pleaded with his sister to smoke the peace pipe he also vowed to continue fighting for his rights and the preservation of the Modjadji royal family's legacy.

He said that he would not back down from his responsibilities as the rightful heir to the throne. The prince's address was also critical of Motshekga, who has been supporting Princess Masalanabo's claim to the throne. Prince Lekukela accused Motshekga of trying to impose himself on the royal family and disregarding the customs and traditions of the Balobedu people.

However, the publication reported earlier that Motshekga dismissed Prince Lekukela as a group of dissidents saying that his intentions to go to court were irrelevant, as they were not challenging Princess Masalanabo, but Ramaphosa’s decision. Motshekga emphasised that the matter was no longer in their domain and they would not engage with the council on social media or any other platform. “We are aware of those intentions according to the media but we can't be dealing with intentions because intentions can change any time… but also what they are intending to do is irrelevant…even if they make a decision to go to court. They are not challenging us. They are challenging the SA president.

“We are no longer in that space to entertain them,” Motshekga said in a telephonic interview. The royal succession battle has been ongoing for years, since their mother rain Queen Makobo Modjadji died in 2005, with both King Lekukela and Princess Masalanabo claiming the right to the throne. The government's December decision to recognise Princess Masalanabo has added a new twist to the saga, and it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.