Prophet Bushiri criticises NPA's auction of his R50 million jet

In a dramatic twist in the ongoing saga surrounding controversial preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa has set into motion the auction of his R50 million private jet. This decision is closely tied to allegations of financial crimes against him, as authorities seek to recover funds supposedly lost due to his actions.

Reacting to the NPA's move, Bushiri expressed his shock and disbelief, arguing that the charges against him had already been dismissed by Malawian courts. In a statement, he questioned the rationale behind the NPA's decision, stating: “The case has been removed from the court list. It perplexes me that the NPA would proceed with such drastic measures when the allegations have been deemed baseless by a competent legal authority.” At the centre of the controversy lies a forex investment platform introduced to members of his church, where many congregants reportedly lost their investments following the mysterious disappearance of the platform's creators.

However, Bushiri differentiated himself from the allegations, noting his own goodwill gesture of reimbursing victims to the tune of over R70 million. He lamented that both the authorities and media have overlooked this point, suggesting an unfair bias against him. In his assertion of innocence, Bushiri also directed criticism towards South African authorities for what he termed as "corruption and unfair treatment.'" He recounted past interactions with law enforcement, recalling how the same officers who arrested him on money laundering charges, which were ultimately dismissed in Malawi, were again involved in a subsequent arrest. He alleged that these officers extorted him to the tune of R12 million, an accusation he made formal to several governmental agencies, including the South African Rights Commission and the President of the Hawks. Despite these claims, he contended that no actions had been taken against the accused officers.

Bushiri indicated that the decision to auction his private jet raises significant questions regarding the impartiality of South Africa’s justice system, particularly when dealing with matters involving foreigners. He cautioned that the NPA's focus on his assets rather than pursuing those truly responsible for the fraudulent scheme hinted at a personal vendetta against him. In closing, he urged the NPA to reconsider its actions, imploring them to assess the complete circumstances surrounding his case. Despite the relentless pressure from legal authorities, Bushiri remains resolute and unapologetic. “The sale of my private jet will not intimidate me,” he declared, firmly rejecting the notion that financial assets could dissolve his legal challenges.