Prophet Bushiri tithe and offering request leaves tweeps shocked

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri asking for tithes and offerings from his followers during the coronavirus crisis has caused an uproar on social media. During a televised address from Bushiri over the weekend, the controversial religious figure asked members of his congregation to send their tithes and offerings via EFT. In the insert, he puts the church's bank information on the screen and says: "Don't listen to the devil, don't listen to other people, don't listen to what your mind says. Listen to what God says. Give your tithe, bring your tithe, give your offering, give your seed and God will bless."

Following this, in another segment, he then is shown printing out proof of payment from those who sent gave a tithe and offering along with a WhatsApp number where they can send their proof of payments to.

The Twitter streets were yet again left speechless since many people are struggling financially due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis globally.

After the backlash, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church released a statement regarding, saying that this was part of a global fundraiser to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Prophet intends for raise more money from willing well-wishers across the globe; the money needed to buy ventilators, face masks, gloves and hand sanitizers which will be given freely to any place where it’s needed,” said Ephraim Nyondo, Prophet Bushiri’s spokesperson.

He added: “Plans are already underway to construct at least three hospitals in Southern Africa which will be helping disaster victims whenever they occur.”

Furthermore, saying that ECG Church has over 10 000 employees need to be paid salaries, allowances and the organisation has bills, fees and rentals at its disposal.

The church said it had at no time demanded his followers to give money, but that those willing to give will be "as part of their resolve to serve God through supporting ECG church".