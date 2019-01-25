Free Vicki Momberg, say Black Monday Movement SA marchers
They demand that farm murders, land theft, oppression of white people, minority groups and inciters of hate speech and violence be stopped2h ago | Pretoria News
The city of Johannesburg has suspended all services in areas near Tembisa in Midrand following violent protests by residents over lack of adequate housing.25 January 2019 | Gauteng
The R30 road between Ventersdorp and Rustenburg was barricaded with burning tyres and passing vehicles stoned, North West police said.24 January 2019 | North West
Zimbabwe faces a new wave of unrest as the group representing government workers announced that civil servants across the country will go on strike.23 January 2019 | Zimbabwe
Sudanese authorities have cracked down on Arabic-language foreign media working inside the country, a news report said.22 January 2019 | Africa
Sudan’s ongoing protests have not only grown but are spreading despite a brutal crackdown by the security forces which has seen dozens killed.22 January 2019 | Opinion
At least four buses were torched during a protest in Maboloka, allegedly by community members demanding that the ANC provincial task team be disbanded.21 January 2019 | North West
Metro Police managed to quickly disperse a crowd of protesters that gathered on Mary Thiphe Road17 January 2019 | The Mercury
A group of residents were on Wednesday, trying to push their way into Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West.16 January 2019 | Schools
Residents have service delivery grievances in Mooiplaats and unhappy about 'illegal occupation of RDP houses in Olivenhoutbosch15 January 2019 | Pretoria News
Zimbabwean soldiers on Monday were deployed to some areas of the capital where police were clashing with protesters over fuel hikes.14 January 2019 | Zimbabwe
Defiant Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir said Monday that ongoing protests will not lead to a change in government.14 January 2019 | Africa
Sanco said despite a brief suspension of its demonstrations at the Shepherd Bushiri-led ECG church in Pretoria, the protests are set to be reignited.8 January 2019 | Politics
Sanco accused the police of conspiring with the Shepherd Bushiri-led ECG to brutalise activists who have been demonstrating at the church premises.7 January 2019 | Gauteng
The police will crack down on people causing violent protests in the North West, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Wednesday.19 December 2018 | North West