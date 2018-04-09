JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) said on Monday that an ongoing strike by German public sector workers would see affect its operations in that country.

German labour union Verdi announced on Monday that German public sector workers would on Tuesday extend their strike action to airports across the country, predicting flight disruptions as it seeks to play on pressure in wage negotiations.

SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali, said that the airline had decided to continue with operations based but would not accept passengers flying beyond Frankfurt and Munich.

Tlali also said that no customers requiring special assistance, wheelchairs or have approved medical clearance, and no unaccompanied minors or young passengers requiring a meet-and-assist would be accepted.

ALSO READ: Lufthansa to cancel more than 800 flights due to Verdi strike

"We are doing everything possible to minimise the effect of the German strike action on our customers," Tlali said.

"Customers departing on tonight's flight will be given the choice to postpone their travel and will be re-accommodated should they decide not to travel."

Tlali said that there would be limited ground handling services available in Germany over the strike period, which would affect baggage handling.

African News Agency/ANA