CAPE TOWN - Wage talks between government and public sector unions are set to proceed next week Tuesday, Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said on Friday.





In a statement, Dlodlo's ministry said she met with the leadership of unions on Friday following concern that government was delaying the conclusion of the talks.





"The meeting with the union leaders demonstrates our commitment to finding a viable outcome for both the employer, unions and the South African public," said Dlodlo.





"We have agreed with the unions that talks must proceed apace and that the PSCBC [Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council] will commence on Tuesday, 17 April 2018."





Dlodlo asked the country's public servants to be patient with the process, which should have been completed by now since annual increases would have come into effect this month, but will now have to be backdated.





"We are much closer to each other now in terms of the issues on the table and we appeal for patience from all concerned in this regard," she said.



