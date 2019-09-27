Public servants and leaders march against femicide, gender-based violence







PRETORIA - Government employees took to the streets of Tshwane on Friday and marched to the Union Buildings in a demonstration against gender-based violence and femicide engulfing South Africa. The march was led by Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, who was joined by other dignitaries including Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. During the march, public servants and government leaders signed a pledge committing themselves to be in line with public service policies offering recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimisation and unsafe working conditions. A moment of silence and a torch lighting ceremony in honour of women who died as a result of gender-based violence was held on the lawns of the Union Buildings followed by an address from Mchunu. "This march is part of government’s commitment to provide a safe, healthy and amicable working environment. We also believe that government employees are not isolated from what is happening in our societies. We are members of society before we are government employees," he said.

The programme also included the signing of a pledge by public servants and government leaders, they reiterated their commitment to being in line with public service policies offering recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimisation and unsafe working conditions.

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi speaking at the March Against Gender-Based Violence, said government needs to reinforce efforts in combating the scourge of gender-based violence.

"We know that the one of the greatest deterrents to crime, is the knowledge that there will be consequences, that there will be prosecutions and investigations, but that's where we are failing. A very small percentage of these cases, actually result in convictions."

Batohi said she has met with the national commissioner of police to come up with strategies that will ensure success in holding perpetrators into account.

African News Agency (ANA)