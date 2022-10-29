Public Servants Association to go on strike

The Public Servants Association is preparing for industrial action in the public sector after the majority of its members rejected the government's salary increase offer. The PSA says plans for the strike are under way as per the outcome of the ballot and mandating processes and They have previously filed a notice to strike on October 24, 2022 and can thus legally strike any time from November 3, 2022.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naiker, elaborates that members are aware that the PSA rejected the government's offer to public servants of a 3%-salary adjustment and continuation of cash gratuity until March 31, 2023. “The offer of a 3%-salary increase was rejected as it did not meet the Union’s demand of 6.5%. “The other major obstacle is that the R1 000-cash allowance comes to an end with effect from March 31, 2023.

“The PSA is of the opinion that the termination of the cash gratuity with effect from March 31, 2023 will be severely prejudiced as members will be “out-of-pocket” if no tangible salary increase is agreed to for next year,” he said. The PSA stresses out that the employer intends to implement the salary offer unilaterally and should PSA members not embark on industrial action now, this will encourage the employer to continue to unilaterally implement poor salary increases in years to come. “The unilateral implementation of the ridiculous offer should not deter members from exercising their right to strike as the dispute remains unresolved.

“Failure to act now will legitimise the unilateral implementation even in future, which will nullify the need for collective bargaining as the government will simply decide what is good for workers. “We know that this employer can offer a 0% increase and we must not be fooled to think that the government cares about workers,’’ Naiker said. IOL