Public Transport

Ex-Prasa boss in court over theft of 200 tons of steel railway tracks
Former Western Cape rail boss Mthuthuzeli Swartz appeared in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on charges of fraud and money-laundering.24 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The second phase of re-signalling work on platforms 1-12, and 24, at Cape Town station will take place from January 26 to 30, Metrorail says.22 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The long-distance bus had stopped at an Ultra City on the N12 towards Witbank when the 49 passengers were attacked.21 January 2019 | The Star
"This region is the only Metrorail region with 80% of its entire current network under automated control," said Richard Walker from Metrorail.14 January 2019 | Cape Argus
It appears the bus was hit by a stray bullet, and was not the result of a targeted attack on the service.14 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Many Capetonians have shared their views on the upgrade of the Station Deck and that they hope that it will improve the area.14 January 2019 | Cape Argus
"What really irks is the paltry R2million set aside for the revamp, which is akin to putting Band-Aids on injuries that require far greater intervention."14 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Taxis will operate from the Grand Parade while maintenance work on the rank, which will take between four and five weeks, is completed.13 January 2019 | Cape Argus
Thirteen people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed down an embankment in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.12 January 2019 | Gauteng
The union says that Prasa and the Railway Safety Regulator need to prove that they have adhered to the court order granted against Prasa last year.12 January 2019 | Gauteng
Twelve people were injured, one critically and some seriously, when two minibuses collided head-on on the R74 in Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal.12 January 2019 | KwaZulu-Natal
The Rail Enforcement Unit launched by the country's transport minister in October has helped improve the safety of train commuters and infrastructure11 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The Pretoria train crash has Western Cape commuters worried about a similar accident as they start using public transport10 January 2019 | Cape Argus
The latest Metrorail train crash, which claimed the lives of at least four commuters, shows that the Prasa requires assistance, the Railroad Association said.10 January 2019 | Gauteng
Two trains collided in Mountain View, Pretoria. There were about 800 people on board. It could have easily happened here in Cape Town.9 January 2019 | Cape Argus
A Metrorail spokesperson said more than 100 people involved in the theft of Metrorail cables were arrested between March and November last year.9 January 2019 | Cape Argus