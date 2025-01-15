Pupils find themselves 200 metres short of free transport

Mandilakhe Tshwete Primary school learners in Ceres who live less than five kilometres from their school are now compelled to walk, following changes to transport policies.

The situation has raised significant concerns about the safety, accessibility, and well-being of the children, especially given the risks posed by road safety, weather conditions and other potential hazards along their route. Previously, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) provided free transportation for these children. However, parents were informed last year that the free rides would no longer be available. On Wednesday morning, approximately 50 children, accompanied by their parents, marched in protest from Vredebes to Morrisdale Primary School. Community leader Naoma Betana expressed her frustration:

“The children had been transported by the department since 2019. Last August, we were told the transport would no longer be available because families moved to a new housing scheme and are now less than five kilometres from the school. Parents, many of whom are unemployed, seasonal workers, or pensioners, cannot afford transportation costs of R470 per month.” Betana noted that parents often bring lunch and wait in town for their children to finish school so they can all walk home together. She added, “We expect things to remain this way until the Department responds to our appeal.” Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the WCED, explained the decision:

“The primary reason for not approving the application for transport for 48 learners from Vredebes to Morrisdale Primary is that the distance from their homes to the school ranges between 3.7 and 4 kilometres. The WCED Learner Transport policy, consistent with most provinces, only provides transportation for learners living five or more kilometres from their nearest school.” Hammond highlighted budgetary constraints, stating that the current learner transport budget stands at R598 542 000. Reconsidering the kilometre threshold would require additional funding. “Due to these constraints, the WCED cannot amend the prevailing Learner Transport Scheme policy. However, bus routes will continue for learners who qualify and have approved applications.”

She added that the department has engaged with the school principal regarding applications for travel subsidies and suggested the implementation of walking buses—a strategy successfully adopted in other areas. Good party secretary-general Brett Herron criticised the situation, noting that half-empty school buses bypassed learners who were a mere 200 meters short of qualifying for free transport. Herron also condemned the police intervention during a sit-in protest by parents at Morrisdale Primary.