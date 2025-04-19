Putco safely transports thousands to Moria as ZCC pilgrimage returns after five-year pause

Putco has confirmed the safe and successful completion of the first phase of its 2025 Easter pilgrimage operation to Moria, Limpopo, for the annual Zion Christian Church (ZCC) gathering. The large-scale transport operation saw nearly 500 buses dispatched from early morning on Friday, April 18, and successfully arrived at Moria by the end of the day.

This marks the return of one of South Africa’s largest religious gatherings after a five-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings. IOL previously reported that this year’s pilgrimage is being held under a phased approach, with approximately 50% of the usual operations in place—compared to the roughly 800 buses Putco deployed in pre-pandemic years. “This achievement reflects the detailed planning, professionalism, and large-scale capacity of one of South Africa’s leading public transport providers,” said Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu.

Of the nearly 500 buses deployed, 40 were operated by subcontracted partners as part of Putco’s empowerment and skills transfer initiative. These included long-standing partners such as Ipelegeng Transport, Gauteng Women in Transport (GWIT), Zembelani, and SS Africa, who were involved in executing a high-capacity operation and gaining valuable operational experience. This year also marked the official rollout of Putco’s new-generation G7 Mercedes-Benz buses, part of its visionary Bus Replacement Programme led by Managing Director Mr FG Pisapia. These modern vehicles provided passengers with enhanced comfort, safety, and reliability. At the core of the operation was Putco’s state-of-the-art Monitoring Control Centre, which enabled real-time geo-tracking and onboard CCTV surveillance of every bus in the fleet. This advanced system played a vital role in ensuring efficient coordination, rapid incident response, and overall passenger safety.

Putco extended its appreciation to the Limpopo Provincial Government and law enforcement authorities. In particular, the company acknowledged the South African Police Service under the leadership of Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, and the Provincial Traffic Police for their contribution to traffic management, safety enforcement, and logistical support. “This operation also served as a platform for empowerment and skills transfer to Putco’s subcontractors and joint venture partners,” Xulu said, “ensuring they gain valuable experience in large-scale, high-capacity transport operations.”

The return leg of the operation is scheduled for April 21, 2025. Putco says it is fully prepared to carry out the second phase with the same high standard of safety and efficiency. “It is worth noting that the nearly 500 buses used for this phase represent only one-third of Putco’s total fleet, highlighting the company’s operational strength and readiness to execute high-volume, large-scale transport solutions across the country,” said Xulu. This year’s pilgrimage comes just one year after the tragic March 2024 crash that claimed the lives of 45 pilgrims from Botswana when their bus plunged off a bridge along the R518 Mmamatlakala Pass and caught fire. An eight-year-old girl was the sole survivor of that devastating incident.

As part of heightened safety efforts this year, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on public transport operators to ensure full compliance with road safety regulations. Since launching its Easter safety campaign on March 20, the RTMC has impounded over 1,100 vehicles for illegal operations primarily in Mpumalanga and Limpopo. With heavy traffic volumes expected through the Easter period, particularly along key national routes such as the N1, N3, N2, and N4, the RTMC has urged all motorists to plan their trips carefully, take rest breaks, and ensure their vehicles are roadworthy. “Illegal operators are warned not to exploit the increased demand for transport, as law enforcement authorities will be out in full force,” RTMC warned.

Putco thanked all drivers, staff, partners, and the community for their support in making the operation a success. [email protected] Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.