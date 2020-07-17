Quarantine period for Covid-19 reduced from 14 to 10 days, says Mkhize

The recommended quarantine period for Covid-19 has been reduced from 14 to 10 days, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday evening. Mkhize was holding a briefing to discuss the government’s new approach to tracking and tracing Covid-19 patients and those they come into contact with, and also to provide an update on the revised guidelines for patients to deisolate. He said the department has considered advice that quarantine periods could be as short as eight days, but this is still under consideration. The new 10-day recommendation would be on condition that the patient did not have a fever and their symptoms had begun to improve. The guidelines apply to healthcare workers as well and are being implemented with immediate effect. Mhize said: "In mild cases, virus cultures are generally only positive for eight tot nine days after the symptoms onset. The duration of infections in patients with severe disease that is requiring admission due to clinical instability is less well established.

"In general, patients with severe disease may continue to share the virus at higher levels for longer periods than patients with mild diseases.

"To provide a buffer, it's recommended that such patients deisolate 10 days after clinical stability has been achieved rather than 10 days of symptoms onset.

"If a patient was admiited and placed on oxygen, we advise that when oxygen supplementations are discontinued, the patient must remain in isolation for another 10 days. This continued isolation provides clinical comfort until the patient is no longer infectious."

According to the minister, asymptomatic patients present a problem, saying they must remain in isolation for 10 days following a positive coronavirus test.

Mhize said these guidelines have been provided by the World Health Organisation and the ministerial advisory committee has also submitted an advisory in this regard, which has been accepted by the National Command Council.