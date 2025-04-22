Quieter Easter for Cape Town as crime and emergency incidents drops by 23%

Cape Town experienced a notably calmer Easter weekend in 2025, with the City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies reporting a significant decrease in arrests and emergency incidents compared to the previous year. The City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre recorded 2,086 incidents over the long weekend, a 23% decline from the 2,725 reported in 2024.

These included 910 medical emergencies, 37 fire-related incidents, 125 assault cases, 50 domestic violence reports, and 54 road accidents. “It was a mixed bag this Easter, we are grateful for the decline in cases of interpersonal violence and other categories that are very often linked to alcohol abuse,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith. Law enforcement also reported a drop in arrests, with 273 individuals taken into custody, down from 305 the previous year, and 60,587 fines issued for various offences.

However, Smith expressed concern over the number of pedestrian fatalities, with at least four deaths recorded, three of which occurred at night on the N2 and R300 highways. “I am disappointed and concerned about the number of incidents involving pedestrians. As winter approaches, we will step up our pedestrian education efforts and it is hoped that our planned additional deployments along the N2 for the new financial year could also assist,” Smith added. While drunk driving arrests saw a slight year-on-year increase from 25 to 28, enforcement services stepped up their presence on the streets, resulting in a surge in firearm confiscations.

In a recent bust on Monday evening, Metro Police officers working with SAPS arrested a 28-year-old suspect for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in Hanover Park. “Officers responded to a tip-off of guns being sold in the parking lot of a shopping centre. Two pistols and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered, and the suspect was detained at Philippi East SAPS,” the City reported. The City’s Traffic Service also impounded 216 vehicles, executed 997 arrest warrants, and recorded 48,921 traffic-related offences.