R1 million worth of houses built for those in need in KwaZulu-Natal

A collaboration between BB Bakeries and Habitat for Humanity SA saw the handing over of keys to four new homes built in Zwelibomvu in the Mangangeni district of KwaZulu-Natal on July 31. This was part of the company’s Bread for Bricks campaign to give back to the families who had lost their homes.

Floods destroyed part of the province in 2022, displacing around 40,000 people and causing immense harm to homes and towns. BB Bakeries said it wants to help rehabilitate those houses, one loaf at a time, and restore people's smiles. The bakery also supplied each home with domestic items such as mattresses, bedding and linen, dining sets and crockery, towels, lamps and lights, gas heaters and cylinders and more to guarantee that each family's new home is ready for them to move in. “We care deeply about our communities, and that is why post the devastating flooding in the region, we partnered with Habitat for Humanity SA to help give back to you, our beloved KZN’ers,” said Stephanie Hoy, Premier FMCG’s marketing executive.

Habitat for Humanity SA board chairperson, Kgotla Bantsi expressed their gratitude to BB Bakeries for uplifting families in need in KZN. “Building houses and restoring dignity and hope to communities is at the very core of what we do. We are very grateful for the partnership with BB Bakeries building homes for those in need in the KZN region,” said Bantsi. Hoy went on to say that Habitat for Humanity thinks that shelter can help people establish strength, stability, and self-sufficiency. And that they are ideally connected with the BB Bakeries brand's home-grown principles and innate kindness.