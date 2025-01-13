R15 billion Westown development in Durban set to create 8 500 Jobs

The R15 billion investment in Westown development project in Durban is expected to create 8500 jobs after completion. The mixed-use development is nearing completion at Shongweni along the N3 between Durban and Pietermaritzburg and is expected to open for business in March this year. On Monday Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson with the department’s KwaZulu-Natal MEC. Martin Meyer.

Speaking to the media on site, the minister said the project exemplifies how the private sector can partner with the state to transform the country into a construction site, hailing it as the largest infrastructure project in Durban since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The minister emphasised that the collaboration between the City of eThekwini and the Westown developers, Fundamentum, should be replicated nationwide to unlock further infrastructure investment, stimulate economic growth and create jobs. “When I was appointed as Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure in July last year, I said that my goal over the next five years will be to turn South Africa into a construction site, but this goal can only be realised if we work with the private sector to unlock further investment as we have seen with the Westown development. The R15 billion development is a prime example of how this can be achieved,” said Macpherson. Furthermore, he said the Westown development triggered much-needed investment in bulk infrastructure for the region such as roads, water and sanitation, by the City of eThekwini. This in turn attracted billions of rands in private sector investment which has led to 1000 construction jobs being created over the past 18 months.