R28m Lotto jackpot up for grabs tonight after 9th roll-over

Durban - Feeling the mid-month blues? National Lottery Ithuba said its Lotto jackpot are estimated at R49 million for Wednesday night.

The Lotto jackpot has rolled over for the 9th time, while the Lotto Plus 1 is on its 12th roll-over with an estimated prize of R13 million. The Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, according to Ithuba is on its 8th roll-over with an estimated prize of R8m. “In the year 2023, there has been a total 12 jackpot winners across the Lotto portfolios.

“Four Lotto winners, six Lotto Plus 1 winners, and two Lotto Plus 2 winners,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. In February, an unemployed Limpopo woman won R22m in the Lotto. Ithuba said she was the first person to win a Lotto jackpot by using the Capitec banking app.

The winner said she had been sustaining herself by selling beauty products as well as offering her services as a hairdresser. She now plans to further her studies in electrical engineering, build a house for her mother and invest in her children’s education. Another person who bagged the Lotto jackpot was a Cape Town retail worker.