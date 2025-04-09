R30 bet wins R110million Powerball jackpot

The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the R110 million Powerball jackpot that was won on Tuesday night is the biggest win for 2025. One person will walk away with over R110 million from the April 8, 2025, draw.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was purchased through the FNB App, and the numbers were selected using the Quick Pick selection method with a R30 wager. In a statement, Ithuba said the jackpot had rolled over 15 times. "Following the 15th rollover on Friday, 04 April, the PowerBall jackpot grew to an estimated R110 Million for Tuesday, 08 April, making it the biggest PowerBall jackpot to be won in 2025."

Ithuba said those who win R250,000 on banking platforms are notified via the banks and directed to their nearest Ithuba office. “Our Winner Services team is on standby to welcome this incredibly lucky winner. Our priority is to ensure the wellness of the winner through trauma counselling and financial advice." Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza described a R110 million win as a life-transforming amount of money.