R33m Powerball prize has still not been claimed and the expiration date clock is ticking

Durban – The winner of over R33 million in the Powerball jackpot has not come forward. The winning ticket, valued at R33 670 044. 67, was bought at Spar in Alberton, Johannesburg.

Last week Ithuba National Lottery urged players to check their tickets and go to their nearest Ithuba office to claim their prizes. It said tickets remained valid for up to 365 days from the date of the draw. This ticket will expire on April 11, 2024.

Ithuba said winning tickets that were not validated within that period would automatically expire, and any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets would be transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes. It said Ithuba used several methods to find winners who had not come forward. “We advertise the unclaimed prizes in the store where the ticket was sold, and we also advertise in the local vicinity and region.”

Ithuba said it had noticed that some players preferred to keep their tickets for up to a year and claim their prizes closer to the holidays. “However, we do not recommend that players do this as they run the risk of losing tickets or tickets expiring before they claim.” A year ago, in May 2022, Ithuba said there were R280 million worth of unclaimed tickets from games across their platforms that were due to expire.