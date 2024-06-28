R35 million up for grabs after seven consecutive Powerball jackpot roll-overs

Today’s Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpot have a combined estimate of R44 million, National Lottery Ithuba has said. National Lottery Ithuba says the Powerball jackpot, which has rolled over seven times, is estimated at R35 million, while the Powerball Plus is estimated at R9 million. The Powerball Plus has rolled over four times.

The most recent PowerBall jackpot winner was a Benoni resident who bagged a life-changing R70 million from the May 31, 2024 draw. The winner purchased his ticket at Plus Mexican Hat in Benoni. In an earlier interview with Ithuba the winner said he planned to honour his late parents, by erecting tombstones in their honour.

He said he was unaware of his newfound windfall until days after the draw. In that same draw someone bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot worth R3,095,642.20. The winner said she planned to use the money to purchase a home for her family.

In another success story, a KZN man who spent R37,50 on a Powerball Plus ticket walked away with a staggering R21 million. The lucky winner, from the May 21 draw, opted to buy his ticket via the FNB banking app. Ithuba reminded players that ticket sales for PowerBall and PowerBall Plus closes at 8.30pm, and that players have to be 18 years and older.