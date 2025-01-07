R40 million Lotto Plus winner claims their prize: 'I have not been able to eat with excitement'

The winner of the R40 million Lotto Plus 1 jackpot has claimed their prize. The winner bagged the jackpot from the December 28, 2024, draw and only came forward to claim their prize on January 3, 2025.

“I have not been able to eat since Saturday, December 28, with excitement," the winner told National Lottery Ithuba. The winner said she checked the ticket at a retail store in Port Elizabeth and was advised to visit her nearest Ithuba office as the amount won may be too big for the store to pay out. She said she was so anxious throughout the period before eventually claiming her prize that she kept the ticket wrapped in toilet paper, tucked away in her diary.

“I eventually phoned the call centre and subsequently visited the Ithuba office where I learned that I was R40 million richer." The winner plans to use their newfound fortune to bless others. “When you are blessed, it is your duty to become a blessing to others," shared the winner.

"That is exactly what I intend to do with my winnings – bless others.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "We are thrilled to celebrate Lotto Plus 1 to wrap up 2024. "The year was marked by phenomenal jackpots, and this win is a landmark moment to have closed the year on a high note."