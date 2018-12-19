File picture.

The lucky winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot says she plans to use her winnings to further her education and build a house for her family.



The soft-spoken woman, from a small town in Rustenburg, won a whopping R46 million following the December 8 draw.





She'd just started short term work as a construction worker just a few months ago after enduring nine years of unemployment.





The ecstatic multi-millionaire said that the first thing she wanted to do with her new fortune was to buy a house for her and her family in an urban area where her children can access quality education.

She also has plans to develop herself by improving her own level of education.

“I went to school up to Standard 5 (Grade 7) only. This has also made me feel ashamed because I always attributed my poverty to my lack of education. Now that I won’t have to worry about hustling for my family’s next meal, I will focus on upgrading my level of education. This is something I’d like to do for myself to restore my dignity. I’d like to also look into money management training to help me to continue handle money correctly.

"The financial advice I received from ITHUBA has been a really good start for me. I was able to make wise investment decisions and I am comfortable to say that this money will guard me and my family our whole lives”, said the emotional winner.





The 44-year-old went on to recall how hard things have been for her and her children, saying: “It has been very painful to not be able to provide my children with even their basic needs.





One of the most painful things I’ve had to go through as a parent was to not be able to pay for my son’s participation in the matric farewell party – that really

pained me," said the winner.





Speaking of concerns around her safety following her win, the woman said that she was planning on moving out of the small town as soon as possible.



