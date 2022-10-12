R68m Lotto jackpots up for grabs on Wednesday

Durban - The combined Lotto jackpots up for grabs on Wednesday night is R68 million. National lottery operator Ithuba said the Lotto jackpot was estimated at R34m, Lotto Plus 1 at R26m, and Lotto Plus 2 at R8m.

“It is always exciting to see our jackpots grow to such substantial amounts, we wait in anticipation to see who will be our next multimillionaire,” says Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. The draw will take place at 9pm. The last winner of the Lotto jackpot was a Cape Town street vendor who bagged R86m in the September 3 draw.

The winner purchased the ticket at the Shoprite in Durbanville. Ithuba said he had played via the manual selection. Upon winning the substantial amount, the man said his family prayed to thank the lord.

“I play the lottery games twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play. This time around, I specifically played Lotto and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling.” The other winner of Lotto jackpots this year included an unemployed Western Cape woman who won R31 473 151 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw in June. According to Ithuba, the woman who lives in Oudtshoorn, bought the winning ticket at Dahley & Khandaker and spent R40 on her ticket.

