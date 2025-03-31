R75 million fund launched at WECONA summit to empower SA women entrepreneurs

In a significant move to address the persistent economic disparities facing women, the Women's Economic Assembly (WECONA) hosted a high-level engagement session in Johannesburg. WECONA seeks to facilitate collaboration between government, the private sector, and civil society to ensure that women-owned businesses gain meaningful access to procurement and supply chain opportunities, especially in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, government ministers from the Economic Cluster, private sector executives, industry leaders, and women entrepreneurs were among the attendees at this conference. The CEO of the National Empowerment Fund, Mziwabantu Datimani, stated, “The NEF provides dedicated funding for women-owned businesses through the Women Empowerment Fund (WEF), offering financing from R250,000 to R75 million for start-ups, expansions, and equity acquisitions across key sectors next year. The Enterprise & Supplier Development (ESD) program also assists women entrepreneurs in accessing corporate and government supply chains.” Dr. Futhi Mtoba, WECONA co-chairperson, said, “Women entrepreneurs have been left on the margins of South Africa’s economy for far too long. While we acknowledge progress, the reality is that women-owned businesses still struggle to access key supply chains in industries that drive economic growth. We can no longer afford to treat gender-inclusive procurement as an afterthought. It must be a fundamental pillar of economic transformation. WECONA 2025 is not just a conversation but a call for implementation, action, and measurable change.”

The event aims to forge stronger collaborations between government, the private sector, and civil society, with a focus on boosting women's participation in South Africa's economic supply chains. Gertrude Marapa, metallurgical engineer and mining co-lead who was also present at the conference, said, “Many women-owned businesses are small or medium-sized and may not have the resources to meet complex procurement requirements. Simplifying the bidding process, lowering financial requirements, and implementing streamlined procedures would make it easier for women-owned businesses, especially new entrants, to participate.” While the government has implemented various policies to promote women's economic participation, many women-owned businesses and those owned by persons with disabilities still face significant barriers, particularly in accessing funding and navigating complex supply chains.

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities' advocate Mikateko Maluleka told IOL that government departments are integrating economic empowerment programs for women, youth, and people with disabilities. "The department guarantees that women are at the heart of the economic agenda and will take the lead in socioeconomic transformation through advocacy, monitoring, and assessment. The department is also adopting the Framework for Gender-Responsive Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring, Evaluation, and Auditing," Maluleka said. The outcomes of this engagement session are expected to play a critical role in shaping South Africa's economic landscape, ensuring that women are empowered to contribute fully to the nation's prosperity.