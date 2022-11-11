R7.5m Powerball jackpot winner has fewer than 30 days to claim their money before their ticket expires

Durban - The winner of a R7.5 million Powerball Plus jackpot winner has fewer than 30 days to claim their winnings. The winning ticket for the December 3, 2021, draw was purchased at the Ravensmead Supermarket in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The jackpot is R7 547 468. According to Ithuba, winners have 365 days after the draw date to claim their prizes before they expire On Friday morning, the national lottery operator, Ithuba, confirmed that the winner had not yet come forward to claim their prize.

Once a winning ticket expires and is unclaimed, the funds are handed over to the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to good causes. Ithuba said it undertook various methods in its search for winners. Lebogang Mokoena, Ithuba’s corporate affairs specialist, said: “We advertise the unclaimed prizes in the store where the ticket was sold, and we also advertise in the local vicinity and region.”

Mokoena said it is also advertised nationally on social media platforms and the draw shows. Tonight’s combined Powerball jackpots are a guaranteed R170 million. The Powerball jackpot is a whopping R100m and Powerball Plus R70m. Ithuba said the “winning didn’t stop there”, with the Lotto jackpot guaranteed at R60m for Saturday’s draw.

