R92m up for grabs as Powerball rolls over for the 15th time

Durban – As the Powerball jackpot rolls over for the 15th time, the Ithuba National Lottery said an estimated R92 million was up for grabs on Friday night. The draw will take place on July 15 at 9pm.

One of the recent Powerball Plus winners was a Rustenburg pensioner who walked away with total winnings of R33 107 623. The man, who is in his 70s, had been playing for years and told Ithuba the most he had ever won was R80. Earlier this week Ithuba said it was searching for the winner of the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot from July 9 draw.

The winner purchased the winning ticket from Shoprite Checkers in Vredenburg, Western Cape. The R20 ticket is worth R3 390 180.20. Ithuba encouraged players to check their tickets and approach the regional office to process their winnings.

