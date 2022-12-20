Rabies warning: Do not pick up stray dogs when you travel over the holidays

Pretoria - As millions of people travel to different parts of South Africa for the festive season, the national Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has sent out a warning for residents and holidaymakers to be wary of rabies, which is prevalent in some parts of the country. Rabies is particularly common in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, as well as the border between Free State Province and Lesotho.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape are particularly high-risk for rabies. The public is advised not to approach, touch or pick up stray dogs and cats from these areas for whatever purpose,” said Reggie Ngcobo, spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development. “When picking up stray animals and homing them, you could aid the spread of rabies to other areas and provinces and put your life and that of your family at risk.” Ngcobo said people are encouraged to rather report stray animals to local welfare authorities and to support these organisations in caring for such animals.

“Remember that rabies may occur anywhere in South Africa and therefore avoid the handling of animals that you do not know. Rabies is a very serious, mostly fatal zoonotic disease, meaning that it can be passed from infected animals to humans,” said Ngcobo. “Any mammal can become infected with rabies, but the biggest threat to human health is infected dogs and cats. The rabies virus is transmitted through saliva of an infected animal when it bites, scratches or licks a person.” Animals that are infected with rabies may show changes in behaviour, but these vary widely from unprovoked attacks to becoming overly friendly or just appearing sleepy.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They may drool a lot, may not be able to swallow, continuously vocalise (barking, whining, howling etc), show odd behaviour and sometimes become aggressive or, on the contrary, they may just appear weak and unresponsive. In animals and humans, the disease affects the brain and once clinical signs become visible, there is no curative treatment, and it is 100% fatal,” said Ngcobo. “Therefore, if you suspect that you have been exposed to an animal that may have rabies, it is critically important to wash the wound very well with soap under running water and to immediately seek preventative treatment at your nearest healthcare facility. Doing this can save your life!” IOL