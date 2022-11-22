Radio station ordered to stop playing ‘frightening advert’

Durban - The Advertising Regulatory Board has ordered that a radio station stop playing an advert that simulated a robbery because it provoked unnecessary levels of fear. Eastwave Radio 92.2FM has been instructed to stop flighting the advert with immediate effect, according to The Sunday Times.

They reported that the Incredible Door advert, which simulated an armed robbery, was very life-like and provoked fear. The complaint was lodged by listener Ahmed Moolla, who was very upset with the advert. The commercial simulates an armed robbery and orders the person on their knees and to open their safe.

According to the Sunday Times, Moolla had first approached the radio station and the advertiser and, after getting no joy, lodged a complaint with the Advertising Regulatory Board. He said the advert brought back painful memories as both he and his wife had been victims of a robbery and were ordered on their knees. In its ruling, the Advertising Regulatory Board said fear could not be used as a marketing tool.

They agreed that the advert could be extremely disturbing to some, and there was no need to invoke this level of fear to promote a product. Incredible Door was asked to remove their adverts immediately. IOL