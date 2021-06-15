Ramaphosa announces stricter level 3 lockdown

Pretoria – South Africa has moved to a stricter level three lockdown as the country experiences an exponential rise in Covid-19 infections and deaths, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday.

“The massive surge in news infections means that we must again tighten restrictions on the movement of persons and gatherings,” the president said in his address to the nation.

“We need to enforce compliance more rigorously and we need to take firmer action on those who do not adhere to the regulations that save our lives.

“In view of the rising infections, Cabinet has therefore decided to move the country to alert level three. This will take effect later this evening, once the regulations have been gazette. This means that the hours of curfew will start at 10pm and end at 4am,” he said.