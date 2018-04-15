CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday congratulated Team South Africa for winning 37 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.





"We are immensely proud of our team for this outstanding performance that has placed the spotlight not just on our sporting prowess but also on how our society is creating opportunities for all South Africans to realise their human potential," Ramaphosa is quoted as saying in a statement from the presidency.





"I wish encourage all South Africans to support our athletes and the governing structures to ensure even greater performance moving forward."





Ramaphosa said he would personally congratulate the athletes when he returns from a meeting of the the Commonwealth head of government meeting in London later this week.





South Africa ended the Games in sixth position after winning 13 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals.





"Among South Africa’s top achievers were swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh, who achieved six medals combined, while sprinter Akani Simbine won the country’s first gold medal in the 100 metres sprint," the presidency said.





"Runner Caster Semenya won gold for the 800 and 1 500 metres, while Martin Erasmus won South Africa’s first Commonwealth wrestling gold medal in 60 years."



