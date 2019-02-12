President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a category 2 special provincial official funeral for the late liberation struggle stalwart Bonisile Philemon Norushe. Norushe, a former uMkhonto Wesizwe combatant and veteran, died in the early hours of Thursday, 31 January, following a short illness while in hospital in East London.

"Mr Norushe is well known to the entire liberation movement as a tireless, dedicated, loyal son of the soil who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for freedom," the Eastern Cape Provincial Government said in a statement. "Following the advent of democracy in 1994 he further dedicated his remaining years to the upliftment of the poor particularly rural communities.

"Mr Norushe was also an avid activist and civil society leader, holding many positions throughout the struggle years, including in the Food and Canning Workers Union, South African Congress of Trade Unions, African National Congress, Umkhonto we Sizwe, as well as co-operatives and NGOs committed to development."

A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 4pm at the East London City Hall while the special provincial official funeral, which was approved by Ramaphosa, will take place on Saturday at 9am at the Keiskammarhoek sports ground.

Provincial Premier Phumulo Masualle conveyed his deepest condolences to the Norushe family, the African National Congress, uMkhonto we Sizwe and all those who worked with the liberation struggle veteran in the development work he had championed throughout his life.

African News Agency (ANA)