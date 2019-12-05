Namibian President Hage Geingob. File photo: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham.

PORT ELIZABETH - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the people of Namibia on a successful election and to Dr Hage Geingob on his re-election last Wednesday for a second term as President of the Republic of Namibia. "The presidential and legislative elections, held on of 27 November 2019, were an important milestone in entrenching democracy since the independence of Namibia in 1990," the presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Acknowledging the "deep fraternal and historical relations between the two countries", Ramaphosa said South Africa and its neighbour, Namibia, shared the similar views and positions on global and regional issues.

He also further committed to work closely with the Namibian president on greater regional integration through the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) "as well as continental political and economic integration as espoused in the African Union (AU)’s Agenda 2063".

"Furthermore, the two countries will continue to cooperate in advancing the interests of our continent in international forums," the presidency said.