Ramaphosa congratulates Limpopo BMX cyclists on historic Cape Town journey

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the three Limpopo cyclists from the group Gauta BMX, who recently completed an extraordinary cycling journey from their home province to Cape Town. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said the Government of National Unity (GNU) extends its congratulations to the cyclists.

“On behalf of the South African government and its people I congratulate cyclists Gauta Mahlakoane, Maxwell Ndou and Karabo Mokoo for safely completing a first and unique historic tour from their hometown of Burgersfort, Limpopo Province to Cape Town, Western Cape Province, on an arduous adventure of 13 days and 1,741 km of pedaling on their BMX bicycles,” he wrote. Ramaphosa said their ambition to succeed against all odds has captivated the nation and showed what was possible when people committed to achieving greatness. “As a peloton you triumphed over adversity and the journey from Burgersfort to Cape Town fueled our Ubuntu human connection that defines South Africa,” he said.

After more than 10 days on the road, the trio arrived in the heart of Cape Town on Monday, entering the city through the Huguenot Tunnel under Du Toitskloof Pass. The cyclists started their mission with the goal of inspiring the youth and raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and other social ills affecting South African communities. Throughout their journey, they shared regular updates online, garnering support and collecting donations.

Their videos and pictures, often showing them riding with school bags on their backs and helmets, went viral, documenting their progress across towns and provinces. “In the spirit of solidarity, the people of South Africa not only cheered the team on when passing past their communities, they also responded to your needs by raising awareness about Gauta BMX Team club and your advocacy for young people to stay off alcohol, drugs and gangsterism,” Ramaphosa added. “South Africa admires and values the youthful exuberant self-starting initiative you espoused that has inspired this and many generations to come.”

Meanwhile, messages of congratulations continue to pour on social media, with many social media users praising the trio for their perseverance. [email protected] IOL News