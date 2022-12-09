Ramaphosa pulls out of International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration at Unisa

Pretoria – President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the annual International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration to be hosted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the UN in South Africa and Unisa, has pulled out. According to a report by broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Friday morning, Ramaphosa had withdrawn from the high-level event, citing a clash in his schedule.

The event, which will be held under the theme: “The Cost of Failure of Governance and Ethics in the Public Service: A collective response to tackle the scourge of corruption in the Public Sector”, aims to provide an opportunity for governments, political leaders, business, civil society, academia, and the public to join forces against corruption. “The International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on December 9 in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which was signed in Mexico in 2003. South Africa is one of the signatories to the Convention and ratified it in 2004,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said. On Thursday, the GCIS announced that Ramaphosa would be the keynote speaker.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address,” it said, adding that other participants would include Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, PSC chairperson Somadoda Fikeni, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and UN resident co-ordinator Ayodele Odusola. Ramaphosa has been facing mounting calls to resign after an independent panel chaired by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo last week found that he had a case to answer in relation to Phala Phala. A report released on Wednesday last week found that Ramaphosa had violated several laws.

