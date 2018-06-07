CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the Amampondo royal family and community after the death of the Queen Fikelephi ‘Bongolethu’ Ndamase, the queen mother of the clan, his office said on Friday.

She was the mother of the reigning King Ndamase Ndamase of Amampondo aseNyandeni and died on Thursday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Amampondo traditional community as they mourn the passing of their Queen Mother. I wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family and Amampondo on behalf of the entire nation," Ramaphosa said.

"May the soul of the Queen Mother rest in eternal peace."

African News Agency/ANA