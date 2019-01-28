Limusa late general secretary Cedric Gina flanked by deputy president Themba Mbatha (left) and deputy secretary Mncedisi Phaphu. Picture: Thokozani Mbunda

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and comrades of trade unionist Cedric Gina, who died on Monday at Durban's Addington Hospital after a short illness. Gina, 48, was a founding member of the Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa) and former president of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Monday night, Ramaphosa said: “It is sad to learn of the death of a youthful, talented and dedicated leader of the working class and society at large.

“The labour movement and our country in general has been deprived of benefiting from the full potential of Cedric Gina’s contribution to our society and to the betterment of the status of workers in our economy.

“Gina’s role in constructing a social compact since the dawn of our democracy is indelible. May his soul rest in peace.”

African News Agency (ANA)