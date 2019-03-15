President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa sent a message of condolence to the people of New Zealand following the massacre at a mosque in Christchurch. On Friday, New Zealand suffered its worst mass shooting after 49 people died and more than 20 other people were seriously injured after alleged terrorist attacks at two mosques in the South Island city of Christchurch.

"The government and the people of South Africa convey their deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish all the injured a speedy recovery," the presidency said in a statement.

"The South African diplomatic Mission in Wellington has been directed to provide consular assistance and support to any South Africans affected."

African News Agency (ANA)