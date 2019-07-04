President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially open and address the first 4th Industrial Revolution SA - Digital Economy Summit on Friday. The Presidency said the summit would be hosted by the 4th Industrial Revolution South Africa partnership (4IRSA), an alliance between partners from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society.

"The 4IRSA partnership seeks to develop an inclusive, coherent, national response to the 4IR for South Africa, based on research and to complement and support other national activities relating to the 4IR. Among these national initiatives is the establishment by President Ramaphosa of the Presidential Commission on the 4IR," the Presidency said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Ramaphosa appointed 30 members of the Presidential Commission on the 4IR to assist government in "taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital revolution and to identify relevant policies, strategies and action plans that will position South Africa as a competitive global player".

The Summit will take place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Ramaphosa is expected to address the Summit at 9am.

"In showcasing the advancements in technology and immense opportunities of the digital economy, the first-of-its-kind, live holographic projection of President Ramaphosa’s address will be transmitted to the Rustenburg Civic Centre in the North West."

African News Agency (ANA)