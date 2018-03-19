JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a South African delegation to the 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Kigali, Rwanda, the Presidency said on Monday.

The 10th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the AU is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, and the theme under which its Summits will be held, is: "Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation".



The AU session will be preceded by an extraordinary session of the executive council from March 18 - 19, to consider the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) legal instruments and launch the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Summit is expected to consider and conclude issues related to the AfCFTA and adopt the Agreement on the Establishment of the AfCFTA.

Leaders of Africa's 55 countries will make history when they come together to sign an agreement that will launch the African Continental Free Trade Area (the AfCFTA). The AfCFTA will make the continent the largest free trade area created since the formation of the World Trade Organisation.

Moussa Faki, the chairperson of the AU Commission says the AfCFTA will also strengthen Africa’s position in global trade.

"AfCFTA will make Africa one of the largest economies in the world and enhance its capacity to interact on equal terms with other international economic blocs," Faki said.

South Africa is committed to the establishment of an AfCFTA that will boost intra-Africa trade in accordance with the aspirations of the AU's Agenda 2063.



The Presidency said that Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Trade and Industry, Rob Davies and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Gratitude Magwanishe.

African News Agency/ANA

