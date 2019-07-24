President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday will preside over the signing of a presidential health compact to improve healthcare in the country. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

PORT ELIZABETH - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa outside Pretoria, preside over the signing of a presidential health compact to improve healthcare in the country, the Presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The development of a health compact arises from an agreement between government and stakeholders in 2018 at a Presidential Health Summit.



"In recent months, government, civil society, labour, health services users, business, private providers, academia, statutory councils, health professionals and allied health workers held consultations with their respective constituencies and developed a plan that includes clear objectives, methods, timelines, indicators and financial resources to effectively address challenges in health institutions," the statement said.



Ramaphosa will be joined by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and representatives of stakeholder groups in a partnership that will ensure agreed interventions are implemented across all sectors of society.