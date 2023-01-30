Ramaphosa: What government is doing to help people survive the escalating cost of living

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa has told South Africans to brace for the 18.65% double digit electricity increase approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) as there were no “short-term solutions” to South Africa’s energy crisis. Writing in his weekly “From the President’s Desk” newsletter, Ramaphosa acknowledged that the increase in electricity tariffs comes at a very difficult time for citizens and businesses, who are contending with the high costs of fuel, food and other essentials.

He said the tariffs, which reflect the cost of producing electricity, are necessary for Eskom’s financial sustainability and for the utility to be able to service its debt and to undertake the critical maintenance that is needed to end load shedding. He said however, there was little doubt that increasing the price of electricity now, at this challenging time, will add to the difficulties South Africans are facing. “Rising food and energy prices are fuelling a cost of living crisis around the world, and the poor are being hardest hit. In South Africa, food prices have increased on average by 12% over the past year. This is the problem we face: we have to ensure that Eskom has the resources it needs to resolve the electricity crisis while protecting South Africans from the effects of higher prices.

“There is no simple answer to this problem. That is why all stakeholders, including government, Eskom, business, labour and communities, need to work together to achieve a very difficult balance. At all times, we must be guided by the needs and interests of South Africans, especially the poor, both now and into the future. We should be wary of short-term solutions that we will regret in years to come,” he said. Ramaphosa said the government will continue to implement policies and measures to mitigate the hardship being experienced by vulnerable citizens. “Since the earliest days of democracy we have implemented a policy of free water and electricity for indigent households. The free basic electricity allowance, if implemented properly by municipalities, should shield the poorest households from the effect of the tariff increase. We remain absolutely committed to this policy.

“Other programmes to expand the social wage include the provision of free primary health care, exempting learners from poor families from paying school fees, a school nutrition programme that supports over nine million learners countrywide, and the provision of free tertiary education for students from poor families. The zero-rating of basic food products for VAT helps to decrease their cost for the poor.” In addition to the the national minimum wage, which was introduced in 2019, Ramaphosa said another means by which the state is supporting society’s most vulnerable from excessive price increases was through competition policy. He pointed out that during the pandemic, the Competition Commission used its powers to bring down the prices of Covid-19 tests and suppliers found guilty of overcharging for face masks were fined.

The Competition Commission also monitors essential food prices, and has found that consumers were facing “opportunistic increases” in the prices of sunflower oil, a basic cooking staple for millions of households. “All of these measures provide an important ‘social wage’ that has helped to cushion poor households from the worst effects of rising prices. Government is considering additional mechanisms to address the rising cost of electricity. These include measures such as helping households and small businesses install solar power and energy saving devices, supporting households with rechargeable lights, and working with learners to catch up where load shedding interrupts lessons. We should be able to provide further information on these and other initiatives in the coming weeks,” Ramaphosa said. He called on on all South Africans to pay for the electricity they use.