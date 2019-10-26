President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and the South African Tamil Federation and all community members a joyous and safe Deepavali. In a rare occurrence, Diwali will be celebrated on one day on Sunday by both the Hindu Maha Sabha and the Tamil Federation.

“South Africa’s cultural and religious diversity is derived from the broad spectrum of beliefs and practices that constitute and enrich our national identity," Ramaphosa said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is my wish that the religious observances and celebrations associated with the Festival of Light will bring families and communities together and that this spirit of togetherness and sharing will radiate throughout the nation in the coming year. Happy Deepavali,” he said.

African News Agency