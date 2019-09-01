PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his best wishes to members of the Muslim and Jewish communities as they observe the beginning of a new year on religious calendars, the presidency said on Sunday.
The president wishes Muslims Muharram Mubarak and wishes the Jewish community I’shana Tova as they commence their respective new years, the presidency said in a statement.
"All South Africans share in this celebration and this moment of rededication to the values of humanity and social solidarity that underpin these significant global faiths. As the new year begins, let us pray for a year of peace, happiness, unity, and well-being of all in South Africa as we strive to grow SA together,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.
African News Agency (ANA)