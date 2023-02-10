Ramaphosa’s minister of electricity post raises ire with SA... ‘soon there will be a minister of potholes’

Johannesburg - The announcement of a new minister of electricity at the 2023 State of the Nation Address, has raised the ire of many South Africans, who now wonder if there would be other a minister of potholes, service delivery and corruption too. The announcement on Thursday night by President Cyril Ramaphosa has invoked wild and hilarious reactions from ordinary citizens.

The new minister will be expected to focus solely on the ongoing load shedding crisis, and has the tough job of ending the crisis. President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement of the new post, which will be within the Presidency, during his address on Thursday evening. “To deal more effectively and urgently with the challenges that confront us, I will appoint a minister of electricity in the Presidency to assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

“The minister will focus full-time and work with the Eskom board and management on ending load shedding and ensuring that the Energy Action Plan is implemented without delay,” said Ramaphosa. ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula quipped that the new minister must be ready to hit the ground running as he would be expected to eat, sleep and drink at Eskom. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who remains the Eskom shareholder, will still be expected to play his role within the power utility and will also be overseeing the energy transition programme.

“So as to remove any confusion, the minister of public enterprises will remain the shareholder representative of Eskom and steer the restructuring of Eskom, ensure the establishment of the transmission company, oversee the implementation of the just energy transition programme, and oversee the establishment of the SOE Holding Company,” said Ramaphosa. Mbalula on Friday also compared the the minister of electricity to a “project manager” in dealing with the energy crisis in South Africa. Social media users have weighed in with mixed reactions regarding the decision to add a new minister.

