JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water expects to be "pumping water" by late on Sunday night to the communities in Gauteng affected by a mayor water pipe burst earlier this weekend, the utility said on Sunday. "We have been able to expose the burst portion on the O2 pipeline overnight after diverting the river. It appears that a valve on the pipeline was vandalised," Rand Water said in a statement.

"We are now estimating that by late tonight we should be pumping water. Together with Johannesburg Water and the City of Ekurhuleni, we are making provision for additional water tankers for consumers. The respective municipalities will communicate the exact location of the tankers," it said.

Areas that might be affected included Wychwood, Primrose Hill, Dinwiddie, Primrose, Windsor, Sunnyridge, Fishers Hill Primrose Ext, Isando, Glen Marais, Klopper Park, Isando Res, Kempton Park, Van Riebeeck Park, Spartan Airfield, Bedfordview, Tembisa, Tembisa South, President Park, Halfway House, Diepsloot, Rooihuiskraal, Kosmosdal, Silver Ball, Linmeyer, Linmeyer, Ext 2, South Crest, Knights Mine, Medley Res (Boksburg area), Life Care Hospital, Germiston Station, Spoornet East Industrial (Germiston area), and Wadeville.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to consumers and appeal for your continued support to use water sparingly as [we] begin to restore the water supply. Consumers can follow us on our Twitter time line @ rand_water for the most up to date information on the O2 pipeline," the statement said.

On Saturday night, Rand Water said it had experienced a burst on its O2 pipeline. The supply had immediately been diverted to the O5 pipeline.

"This specific part of the O2 pipeline where the repair needs to occur crosses a river stream and therefore the technicians have had to first divert the flow of the stream before commencing with their work. We have all the appropriate specialised equipment and material at the site, and the technical teams will be working throughout [Saturday] night on this matter."

